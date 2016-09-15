Dublin Bus services suspended as second two-day strike begins

Up to 400,000 people will have their travel plans disrupted on Thursday and Friday as Dublin Bus services come to standstill amid strike action by drivers.

Buses stopped at 9pm on Wednesday night ahead of the 48-hour stoppage by drivers at the company in a dispute over pay.

Further strikes are planned for Friday and Saturday of next week, September 23rd and 24th.

Dublin Bus said the final departures on all services, including the Airlink, would be up to and including 9pm. It said the early termination of services was to ensure the safe and secure return of buses to depots before the strike begins at midnight.

Dublin Bus said none of its regular routes, sightseeing tours, Airlink services would operate on Thursday or Friday and that Nitelink buses will not run on Friday night and Saturday morning.

A free Culture Night shuttle service that was scheduled to run to facilitate people attending events on Friday evening will also not be available.

Future strategy

In a statement, Dublin Bus apologised to customers. It said the on-going industrial action was costing it more than €600,000 a day and was limiting its ability to pay even the 8.25 per cent increase over three years recommended by the Labour Court but rejected by workers.

Trade unions will meet on Thursday to consider their future strategy in the dispute. Among the options expected to be discussed are further strikes including 48-hour stoppages at increasing frequency or even potentially an all-out strike, although this seems unlikely at this stage.

On Wednesday, trade unions representing drivers strongly criticised what they described as the silence of the Minister for Transport Shane Ross, Dublin Bus management and the Department of Transport in relation to resolving the dispute.

Siptu organiser John Murphy said the “complete intransigence shown” by the three parties in response to the need of his members for an acceptable pay rise had created “real anger and frustration” and strengthened the resolve of striking workers.