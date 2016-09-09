Dublin Bus services at standstill as drivers strike for second day

Motorists have been warned to expect another day of heavy traffic as Dublin Bus services remain at a standstill amid strike action by drivers.

About 400,000 people will again have their travel plans disrupted on Friday as bus workers stage a second work stoppage in a dispute with the company over pay.

AA Roadwatch has advised drivers they can expect a “very busy morning” on Dublin’s roads.

Trade unions representing staff at Dublin Bus have said they will consider escalating the current strike at a meeting next week if there is no progress towards a resolution.

Siptu divisional organiser Owen Reidy said on Thursday that if there was no movement from the company and no negotiations under way, his union would have to put forward for consideration a mandate it had from members for moving to an all-out strike.

Dermot O’Leary said the group of unions at Dublin Bus would meet next Thursday to assess their plans after the first wave of stoppages.

Planned strikes

Two more strikes are already scheduled for Thursday and Friday of next week, with two more planned for Friday 23th and Saturday 24th of September.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross did not comment on the bus strike on Thursday.

The trade union Unite, which represents craft workers at Dublin Bus, called on the Minister to intervene in the dispute.

Unite regional officer Willie Quigley said the dispute had its roots in “persistent underfunding” of Dublin Bus by successive governments.

“Dublin Bus provides a vital public service, yet we have one of the lowest levels of state support for public transport in the EU,” he said.

“In Dublin, the public subvention makes up just 20 per cent of public transport revenue, compared with over 50 per cent in many other European cities.

“This persistent underfunding has resulted in low wage levels for workers and low service levels for users.”

Dublin Bus said it was disappointed the strikes were going ahead and that its customers were being significantly discommoded.

Unions are seeking pay increases of 15 per cent over three years as well as payment of a 6 per cent rise dating back to a national wage deal in 2008.

The NBRU is also seeking pay parity with Luas drivers which would involve increases of up to 31 per cent.