Dublin Bus and Irish Rail workers to ballot for strike action

The trade union Siptu is to ballot its members in Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann for industrial action in support of their staff in Bus Éireann.

The move will increase the prospect of widespread disruption across the State transport sector.

As yet, no date has been announced for the proposed ballot of Siptu members in Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann, or for when any industrial action would commence.

About 2,600 staff in Bus Éireann have been on strike since last Friday over plans by management at the State-owned company to introduce cost -saving efficiency measures and work practice changes without agreement.

There are already fears that workers in Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann – which along with Bus Éireann form the overall CIÉ transport group – may stop work for a period on Wednesday to participate in a planned protest at Leinster House.

The protest is being timed to coincide with the planned appearance of the Minister for Transport Shane Ross at the Oireachtas transport committee to discuss the strike and the financial crisis at Bus Éireann.

Siptu said its representatives in the three CIÉ companies met in Dublin on Monday to consider the situation at Bus Éireann.

Siptu sector organiser, Willie Noone said: “The representatives agreed that the protest (on Wednesday) should be supported as it is a means of highlighting the failure of the Minister to take responsibility for the dysfunctional state of the public transport service. We are encouraging members of the public and of the union, including those who work in the public transport sector and are available, to attend the protest.”

“The meeting also gave a mandate for a ballot for industrial action of union members in Dublin Bus and Iarnród Éireann in sympathy with and in support of their colleagues in Bus Éireann. They believe that they are next in the firing line if management in Bus Éireann is allowed to force through cuts to wages and changes to conditions of employment of their staff.”

Meanwhile, Bus Éireann said its board has been unable to sign off on financial accounts for last year or to agree a budget for 2017.

The board said this was due to the failure to agree work practice reforms and new efficiency measures with staff.

It said the situation was “very serious”.

It said without the agreement of work practice reforms to generate savings, it would not be possible to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme.

It had been expected that the plan would involve about 300 job losses under a voluntary severance programme.

“Faced with that scenario, the board of directors will have no option but to consider other measures to prevent the business becoming insolvent.”

The board of Bus Éireann said it was “gravely concerned” that losses at the State-owned transport company continued to accelerate and that the position had been made worse by the current strike by its 2,600 staff.

Management at the company on Monday presented the board with a survival plan for the company.

However, the company said a key component of the plan, was the achievement of cost efficiencies and the elimination of what it described as grossly inefficient work practices.

“Regrettably, today the board could not sign off accounts for 2016, or pass a budget for 2017 in the absence of agreement with staff. This is a very serious matter as the board must now formally advise CIÉ that this governance requirement will not be met.”

“Without a plan which encompasses the necessary work-practice changes to generate savings, it will not be possible to fund a voluntary redundancy scheme and faced with that scenario, the board of directors will have no option but to consider other measures to prevent the business becoming insolvent.”

The board urged all employees “to urgently engage with management through their representatives to agree a survival plan to prevent insolvency and provide a viable future for Bus Éireann”.