Dublin boy (16) has not been seen since last Wednesday

A 16-year-old has been missing from his Dublin home since last Wednesday.

Gardaí have appealed for information to help find Derek Cleary who is described as 5ft 11in and of medium build. He has brown hair which is short on sides and longer on top, blue eyes and is clean shaven.

Derek was last seen in the Clontarf area on Wednesday April 12th last. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, grey cotton trousers and white trainers.

Anybody with information is asked to contact gardaí.