Dublin bar The George defaced by anti-gay and Nazi graffiti
Attack comes days before two year anniversary of same-sex marriage referendum
Dublin’s best known gay bar, the George, was vandalised with offensive graffiti overnight. Photograph: Dan Lloyd/The Irish Times
The bar in Dublin city centre was sprayed with anti-gay slogans and a swastika.
The damage was removed this morning at the premises which is in the heart of Dublin city centre on South Great George’s Street.
#TheresWorkToBeDone #lgbtq #LGBTQIA #rights @TheGeorgeBar 🤦🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ri6cvTlC4L— Gary Shaw (@shawlerstyle) May 20, 2017
The area is usually extremely busy on a Friday night and early on Saturday morning. It is unclear what time the incident took place.
A Twitter user Gary Shaw posted a photograph of the damage on Saturday morning.
A Garda spokesman said they were aware of the incident but had not received an official complaint.
The incident comes only two days before the two-year anniversary of Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum, which was passed on May 22nd, 2015 by 62 per cent to 38 per cent.