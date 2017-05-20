Dublin bar The George defaced by anti-gay and Nazi graffiti

Dublin’s best known gay bar, the George, was vandalised with offensive graffiti overnight.

The bar in Dublin city centre was sprayed with anti-gay slogans and a swastika.

The damage was removed this morning at the premises which is in the heart of Dublin city centre on South Great George’s Street.

The area is usually extremely busy on a Friday night and early on Saturday morning. It is unclear what time the incident took place.

A Twitter user Gary Shaw posted a photograph of the damage on Saturday morning.

A Garda spokesman said they were aware of the incident but had not received an official complaint.

The incident comes only two days before the two-year anniversary of Ireland’s same-sex marriage referendum, which was passed on May 22nd, 2015 by 62 per cent to 38 per cent.