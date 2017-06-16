Dry and sunny weekend in store with highs of 25 degrees forecast

The country is set for a dry and sunny weekend with temperatures due to reach 25 degrees on Saturday.

“It’s going to be a fine weekend with the northwest looking like it will be a bit cloudier with some patchy drizzle for a time, but good weather for most places,” Met Éireann’s duty forecaster told The Irish Times.

Saturday will be dry with good sunshine in most parts while the west and northwest will be cloudier.

Temperatures are set to rise to between 20 and 25 degrees across the country with winds mostly light to moderate.

Saturday night will remain dry in most areas with outbreaks of rain and drizzle developing along the northwest coasts.

Sunday will be warm and dry in most areas, with the best of the sunny spells in the midlands, east and south.

There is a risk of mist and fog near coasts. Sunday night will be mostly dry but there may be a little rain or drizzle in parts of the north and northwest.

It will also be dry in most areas on Monday and Tuesday though there will be some cloud at times and the slight chance of a few isolated showers.

However it won’t be as warm as over the weekend with temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in the west and north, but up to the high teens elsewhere.

There are indications that from Wednesday it will become warm and humid again with warm sunshine at times.

However there is a risk of heavy, thundery showers developing.