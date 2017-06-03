Driver of car killed in crash on M6 near Athlone

The driver of a car was killed in a single-vehicle incident near Athlone on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the crash on the M6 at Athlone, between the Monksland Exit (Junction 13) and Ballinasloe Exit (Junction 14) westbound.

The driver of the car, a man in his early 40s, was fatally injured in the crash at 3.20pm.

He was removed to Portiuncula Hospital at Ballinasloe where he was pronounced dead.

A female passenger was removed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for investigations but has since reopened.