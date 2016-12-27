Driver in 30s killed in Co Antrim motorway incident

A man in his 30 has been killed in Northern Ireland in a motorway incident.

The crash happened on Monday night on the M2 between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes, in Co Antrim.

The victim was the driver of a Seat Ibiza car which was involved in a collision with a number of other vehicles shortly before 8.40pm.

Two other men sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The road was closed after the collision.

