Driver in 30s killed in Co Antrim motorway incident
Seat Ibiza was in collision with other vehicles shortly before 8.40pm on Monday
Segment of the M2 motorway between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes in Co Antrim. File photograph: Google Street View
A man in his 30 has been killed in Northern Ireland in a motorway incident.
The crash happened on Monday night on the M2 between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes, in Co Antrim.
The victim was the driver of a Seat Ibiza car which was involved in a collision with a number of other vehicles shortly before 8.40pm.
Two other men sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The road was closed after the collision.
Press Association