Dr Ann Louise Gilligan, wife of Minister for Children, dies

Dr Ann Louise Gilligan, wife of Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, has died following a short illness.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the Minister said she was heartbroken by the death of Dr Gilligan, whom she married in 2003 in British Columbia.

The couple first met in Boston College in 1981, where they were doing their doctorates in theology.

Dr Gilligan, from Dublin, taught at St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and at Dublin City University. She was also a co-founder and director of An Cosan, a centre of learning, leadership and enterprise in Jobstown, Tallaght West.

The Minister said Dr Gilligan’s vision was “that education transformed poverty” and she believed in “the power of imagination to bring about personal and social change”.

She described her wife as a fearless “champion of equality, fairness and justice” and said she was a tireless campaigner who “through the courts, the Oireachtas and ultimately on the doorsteps” helped to secure marriage equality in Ireland.

“Her exceptional love of children lives on through the work of the thousands of primary school teachers she educated throughout the country,” she said.

Dr Zappone also offered her appreciation to Professor Joe Harbison and the team at Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing in St James Hospital, who looked after Dr Gilligan during a two-month illness.

“They provided care, comfort and support for which I will be forever grateful,” she said.

“Arrangements for those who wish to remember Ann Louise will be made public in the coming days.”