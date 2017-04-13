Donegal mother dies after falling from boat on Lough Erne

A young mother from Co Donegal has died after apparently falling from a boat while on holiday on Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

The 30 year old’s husband dived into the water but failed to find her, police said. The couple, from Co Donegal, were in a hired cruiser with their two young children when the incident happened shortly after 1am.

The boat was moored at Devenish Island, a popular visitor attraction near Enniskillen.

Police and other emergency services found the woman’s body just before 2am. Intensive attempts to resuscitate her failed.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) chief inspector Clive Beatty said the woman’s husband dived into the lough to search for her.

“Police arrived a very short time later with all the other emergency services and at 0154 hours we recovered a body from the water,” he said.

Pronounced dead

“We performed CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] ourselves and transferred then to the ambulance who continued to conduct CPR until 0257 hours when unfortunately she was pronounced deceased at hospital.”

Chief Insp Beatty said the two children were asleep on the boat when their mother entered the water.

“They are a family from Donegal and they were up here on holiday just for the Easter weekend,” he told BBC Radio Ulster. “We’d like to extend our sympathies to the family at this very tragic time.”

Former Stormont first minister Arlene Foster, an Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, extended her condolences.

The Democratic Unionist leader tweeted: “Heartbreaking to hear the news that a woman died in Lough Erne this morning. Thoughts and prayers with all her family at this tragic time.” – (PA)