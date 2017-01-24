Donegal hotel named best in Ireland, 10th best in Europe

Harvey’s Point in Donegal has been named the best hotel in Ireland and the 10th best hotel in Europe in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards.

The hotel also finished in first place in the best service category was second place in the romantic category.

Another big winner for Ireland this year was Castlewood House in Dingle which finished in 12th place in the world, 10th in Europe and number one in Ireland in the bargain category.

In addition, the hotel took the title of 13th best hotel in Europe and number one in Ireland for small hotels and was also deemed to be the most romantic hotel in Ireland.

In the luxury hotels category, the Killarney Park Hotel in Killarney was named Ireland’s number one, while Pax Guest House in Dingle topped Ireland’s B&B list. Pillo Hotel in Ashbourne, Co Meath, won the title of Ireland’s best family hotel.

“Unlike other hospitality awards, these are based on feedback from actual guests over the past year,” said TripAdvisor spokeswoman Hayley Coleman.

The Aria Hotel Budapest in Hungary was named the world’s top hotel for 2017.

The luxury boutique hotel’s design is inspired by music with each of the four wings dedicated to a different genre of music: classical, opera, contemporary and jazz.