Donald Trump resigns from Doonbeg resort firms over pledge

US president Donald Trump has put distance between himself and his Trump Doonbeg resort business in Co Clare by resigning from two companies that operate the resort.

Filings lodged with the Companies Office show Mr Trump resigned as director of Trump International Golf Links (TIGL) Ireland Enterprises Ltd and TIGL Ireland Management Ltd on January 19th last – just a day before being sworn in as president.

Separate filings lodged with Companies House in the UK show he also resigned as director of companies that operate his golf courses at Turnberry and Aberdeenshire on the same day.

Mr Trump’s resignation from the firms follow him stating that he would resign from all positions overseeing his hotels, golf courses and hundreds of other businesses, and move his assets into a trust. He said this was to help ensure he will not consciously take actions as president that would benefit him personally.

The Trump Organisation’s efforts to distance Mr Trump from the Doonbeg resort and his other business interests resulted in the management at Trump Doonbeg not proceeding with a celebration to mark last Friday’s inauguration.

Planners from Clare County Council are evaluating a planning application for a scaled-down coastal protection plan for the Doonbeg golf course after a previous plan to build a large-scale coastal wall was scaled back.

A decision is due on the plan next month.