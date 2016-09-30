Doctor ‘didn’t know how to call 999’, Medical Council told

A doctor at a psychiatric hospital was unaware of the basics of life support and did not know how to call 999, a Medical Council fitness to practise hearing was told.

Twenty four allegations of professional misconduct or poor professional performance have been made against the 36-year-old, who also allegedly was unable to conduct a neurological examination, a “basic medical skill” learned in the final year of medical school, and did not appear to know what herpes simplex, a cold sore, was.

Dr Muthulingam Kasiraj, who preferred to be known as Dr Sripathy, an Indian national who received his medical qualification in Bulgaria in 2005, was granted the right to practice in Ireland by the Medical Council in 2012. He had eight years of post-qualification experience when he started work in Mullingar.

Dr Sripathy was unrepresented by legal counsel at the hearing, which is expected to last for two days.

He worked in the Child and Adolescent psychiatric services in Mullingar in the first six months of 2013 before securing a position at St Loman’s Hospital in the town, a general adult psychiatric facility.

Lawyer for the Medical Council JP McDowell told the hearing that his supervising consultant psychiatrist Dr Ciaran Corcoran wrote in December 2013 to the council expressing his concerns about Dr Sripathy’s knowledge.

He expressed concern that Dr Sripathy, while very pleasant, polite and punctual, had significant issues with writing up notes of patient consultations.

He also was very concerned about his knowledge of medication, including the generic name for proprietary drugs such as Prozac.

Dr Corcoran purchased a number of medical books for Dr Sripathy to assist him in learning, but told the hearing he had never come before come across the type of challenge the trainee presented.

“I couldn’t figure out was it an underlying health issue, or a motivational issue,” the consultant psychiatrist said.

Health issue

He said despite his qualification and experience of medicine, Dr Sripathy could not follow instructions and his supervisor asked if there was a health issue and suggested that there perhaps was a case of ADHD or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The allegations against Dr Sripathy included a failure to demonstrate any or adequate understanding of “the management of a basic medical emergency, and/or CPR (cardio pulmonary resuscitation) and the ABC of cardiac life support”.

Dr Corcoran expressed concern that his trainee failed to show an adequate understanding of the function of the liver generally in the context of prescribing medication.

He also did not appear to understand pharmacology generally or common medical conditions including herpes simplex (cold sore) or inflammatory bowel disease.

He also did not know how to interpret a full blood count and he did not appear to know that malignant melanoma was a skin condition.

“Is that the end of the world for a consultant psychiatrist not know what malignant melanoma was” Mr McDowell asked. Dr Corcoran said that sometimes patients with psychiatric issues did not look after themselves very well and if a doctor could not identify a condition, there might not be a required intervention.

Dr Sripathy was also accused of writing incorrect dosages of medicines in letters to GPs for a number of patients, of repeatedly failing to contact his supervising consultant when prescribing medication despite previous agreement to do so, of failing to draft letters to GPs following assessment of a number of patients.

It was also alleged that he failed to mark an updated suicide assessment as postdated, when instructed to do so.

Dr Corcoran who had trained about 70 doctors in psychiatry in the past eight years, told the hearing that no patients were harmed and that the incorrect dosages were written in letters to patients’ doctors but not in prescriptions to patients.

He also said said Dr Sripathy appeared overwhelmed by notetaking. Dr Corcoran initially thought there could be cultural difficulties. He did not appear confident on call and was subsequently taken off call. He was later taken off the day rota.

At no point had he improved in basic examination skills to be able to go back on the rota despite specific targets, being set, Dr Corcoran said.

The hearing continues.