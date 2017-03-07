Divisive abortion issue resurfaces to haunt Cabinet

The Cabinet has again disagreed on an abortion Bill tabled by the Opposition, with Independent Ministers seeking further advice from the Attorney General.

A private members’ Bill from the Anti Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit will be heard in the Dáil tonight and will be voted on this Thursday.

However, it is understood that the Cabinet failed to take a position on the Bill that seeks amend the Protection of Life During Pregnancy Act 2013.

Sources said Minister for Children Katherine Zappone asked for further advice from Attorney General Máire Whelan on its contents.

Punishment

It is also understood that Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister of State for disabilities Finian McGrath also raised concerns.

An amendment will be put down by Minister of Health Simon Harris in the Dáil which declines to give the Bill a second reading.

The Bill from the AAA-PBP aims to amend a section of the 2013 Act. It would change the punishment for someone who is found guilty of the destruction of an unborn life from a “fine or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years, or both” to “a fine of not more than €1”.

This is the latest example of the abortion issue causing difficulties in the minority Fine Gael-Independent coalition.

There was a serious dispute last summer over a Bill tabled by Independents Mick Wallace and Clare Daly that would have allowed for abortion in the case of fatal foetal abnormalities.

The content of the latest Bill to cause difficulties is different.