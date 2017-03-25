Divers continue efforts to take body from crashed helicopter

Efforts were continuing on Saturday to recover the body of one of the three crew from the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter which crashed 12 days ago off the north Mayo coast.

Supt Tony Healy from Belmullet Garda station confirmed late on Friday night that Naval Service divers had located one crew member in the cockpit of the main fuselage of the CHC Ireland Sikosky S-92 aircraft.

Helicopter crew (clockwise): Capt Dara Fitzpatrick and the three crew members still missing, Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

The helicopter is lying on the seabed at a depth of 40 meters off Blackrock island, 13km west of the Mullet peninsula. Undersea conditions were too difficult to recover the body before diving operations had to be suspended for the night.

Supt Healy said it was not possible to confirm the identity of the crew member, but it was a “major step forward” to recover both the flight data recorder and to confirm location of one of the three airmen during the first day of diving.

Coastguard helicopter conducts visual searches along the coastline around Blacksod. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

Asked if the other two airmen had been found in the aircraft, Supt Healy said that “our place of interest is still at that site, but we will be further developing our search area tomorrow” .

The breakthrough occurred on the 11th day of the search for co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy and winch team Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith, when the “black box” was retrieved from the wreckage midway during diving.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick was recovered from the sea within several hours of the crash in the early hours of March 14th and died later.

Weather was due to freshen for a time on Saturday, and conditions would be assessed before any divers were deployed, he said.

Supt Healy said it was a very challenging time for the families, and very stressful, and they were being kept fully informed by a Garda liaison officer.

He said the Irish Lights ship Granuaile would remain at the search location throughout Friday night, and could deploy the Marine Institute’s remotely operated vehicle (ROV), depending on tide conditions.

“Weather permitting, it will be a full day [ON SATURDAY],”Supt Healy said. “We got an awful lot more diving done [ON FRIDAY]than we expected,”he said.

Garda and members of the Irish Coastguard alongside the Quay at Blacksod, Co Mayo. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA

The concentration would be on retrieving the airman’s body from the cockpit, and then continuing the search for his two colleagues, Supt Healy said.

Lieut Cdr Darragh Kirwan of the LE Samuel Beckett - on-scene co-ordinator - said that eight safe dives had taken place on the wreckage before the five teams of ten divers had to finish around 8pm.

The divers were restricted to eight to nine minutes below, due to the depth and conditions, but this was extended for the last dive to make most use of the available time and these divers were given controlled decompression in the chamber on board the Granuaile, he said.

“The divers are focusing on several key areas of interest around the wreck site,and our priority is to try to locate and recover the three missing men, “he said. The search had been “methodical” to clear access to the wreckage.

Conditions were “workable”, but there was a swell along the seabed, he said. The crash location is in a channel exposed to tides and sea surges between the south-east corner of the island and Parrot rock.

The Naval Service diving section led by Lieut Daniel Humphries had undertaken its first in relay of descents at 11.30am on Friday - the first day when benign weather conditions settled swell somewhat around the rock.

The flight recorders were recovered during the fifth dive, with pairs working for up to nine minutes on the seabed .

The investigation into the crash has taken a step closer to finding the cause, following the retrieval of the combined voice and data recorders.

The recorders - known as the “black box”- were being flown by Air Corps helicopter from Casement aerodrome, Baldonnell, west Dublin early today (sat) to Farnborough in England for delivery to the British Air Accident Investigation branch.

Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU)chief inspector Jurgen Whyte explained that it was always the priority to recover the three missing air crew, but protocols within the AAIU’s work dictated that when the flight recorder was seen it must be recovered.

“That was achieved quite fast, late in the day, it was not particularly difficult to recover it but the concern was that if we didn’t take it at that time we might never get it,” he said.

Mr Whyte confirmed that the “black box” was “visually in good condition” with no apparent external damage, but it had been submerged in salt water.

It would be dried out and be prepared for download hopefully by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,he said.

Coast Guard incident manager Michael O’Toole said there was an increased aerial, sea and shore search focus, and this increased tempo was to take advantage of the settled weather which is forecast over the weekend, he said.

The Civil Defence had also deployed drone crews to assist in shore search, Mr O’Toole said.

The RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats put to sea again early Friday morning after many days of searching to the north and south of Blackrock light. Aerial searches are being rotated by the Sligo-based Rescue 118 and Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopters.

AAIU investigators confirmed early this week that a tail section of Rescue 116 recovered from the plateau had evidence of contact with rock on the western side of the island. However, Mr Whyte said on Friday no impact point had been found during searches of the island by the inspectors, assisted by Army climbers.

A preliminary report would be published by the AAIU within 30 days as part of international requirements, Mr Whyte said.

This would “ identify basic facts as we know them”, he said. “ If we have something before that, we will issue it,”Mr Whyte said.