Dissident republicans parade through Derry’s Bogside

Men and women in paramilitary uniforms have paraded through the Bogside area of Derry as part of a dissident republican Easter Commemoration.

The colour party of about 30 people, dressed in camouflage gear and wearing berets and sunglasses, and some with their faces partially covered, marched through the area on Monday afternoon.

They carried flags including the Tricolour, the Starry Plough and the flag of the Fianna, as well as flags representing the four provinces of Ireland. Many in watching crowd applauded as they passed.

The march, which was organised by Saoradh, a dissident republican political party that is opposed to power-sharing in the North and which has the support of New IRA prisoners in Maghaberry and Portlaoise jails.

Overall, more than 1,000 people took part in the commemoration, which was attended by dissident republicans from all over Ireland, as well as Scotland.

They marched from the Bogside area to the City Cemetery, where wreaths were laid at the monument in the Republican plot, watched by a discreet police presence.

Dissident republican Paul Duffy told the crowd that Ireland faced “an unfinished revolution”.

“Comrades, we still have unfinished business,” he said. “Do not underestimate the importance of social agitation, the power of political campaigning . . . Ireland is still partitioned.”

He added: “The failure of capitalism, which has led to economic destruction throughout Ireland, North and South, means that nearly half a million people are out of work . . . The gap between the rich and poor is ever-widening.”

Mr Duffy said “now is the time to get down to business” and to hold those who “present themselves as the saviours of the people” to account.