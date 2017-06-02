‘Disgusting’: Siptu slams St John of God secret payments

The trade union Siptu has described as “disgusting “ the revelations that senior managers in the St John of God organisation received secret unauthorised payments of about €6.24 million.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said the union had no confidence based on previous experience “that anything will be done about it (the payments) or that anyone will be held accountable”.

Siptu represents mainly lower-paid workers in the health service.

The Irish Times reported on Friday that a HSE internal audit had discovered that the €6.24 million provided to a group of senior managers at the charity inlcuded lump sum payments of €1.85 million.

The audit found that these lump sum payments were made after the Vatican instructed the St John of God organisation to deal with potential outstanding liabilities in advance of a planned re-structuring.

The audit said a group of managers had been receiving nearly €500,000 a year in additional top up payments but that the St John of God organisation wanted to regularise this situation in late 2013.

It said essentially the lump sum payments were made to compensate a group of managers for having to pay the public service pension levy and superannuation contributions from December 2013 to the retirement on the portion of their salary which would continue to be paid from private serouces.

The audit said the St John of God organisation had been paying salary top-ups to senior mangers as far back as 1986 at least.

The St John of God charity provides a range of services from mental health to learning disability, many on contract to the HSE.

The organisation receives about €130 million in State funding annually.

St John of God Community Services is a public service body and its staff are considered to be public servants with rules on pay set by the Government.

The charity on Thursday night apologised unreservedly for any hurt caused by the issues raised in the audit but said it did not believe it had deliberately misled the HSE at any point.