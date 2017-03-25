Difficult conditions hampering efforts to take body from crashed helicopter

Lorna Siggins, Marine Correspondent in Blacksod, Co Mayo

Difficult sea conditions off the north Mayo coast have been hindering recovery efforts at the wreckage of Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter on Saturday.

In spite of calm weather, a ground swell in the Atlantic running from south of Achill head right up to the Stags of Broadhaven has prevented Naval Service divers from approaching the wreckage to try and recover one body which has been located in the aircraft cockpit.

Garda and members of the Irish Coastguard alongside the Quay at Blacksod, Co Mayo. Photograph: Chris Radburn/PA

The body has not been positively identified, and a rising swell and falling darkness on Friday evening prevented the dive team from taking it to the surface. Local fishermen say such swells in otherwise good weather can come up when wind is east or south-east.

The aircraft’s “black box” was recovered midway through a series of eight dives yesterday.

Search teams have not confirmed if the other two airmen are with the helicopter, and it is still hoped they may be in the general location.

However, air, sea and shore searches have been extended towards Downpatrick Head and Donegal Bay, while the Irish Coast Guard helicopters from Shannon and Sligo have been combing the coastline.

Senior pilot Capt Dara Fitzpatrick, a mother of one, is the only one of the four air crew so far to have been recovered from the sea in the early hours of March 14th and she later died.

Coastguard helicopter conducts visual searches along the coastline around Blacksod. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

This is the 12th day of searches for co-pilot Capt Mark Duffy and winch team Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith.

The RNLI Achill and Ballyglass all-weather and Ballyglass inshore lifeboats have been at sea since early Saturday morning, while Irish Coast Guard and Civil Defence units and volunteers are walking areas of the shoreline.

Three metre swells are reported around Blackrock island, 13 km west of Blacksod, where the helicopter is lying in a channel between the island’s south-east tip and Parrot rock.

The Naval Service divers, supported by the Garda water unit, are on standby, as it the Irish Lights ship Granuaile which is serving as a platform along with several smaller craft.

The Granuaile deployed the Marine Institute’s Holland 1 remotely operated vehicle (ROV) on Saturday morning.

Helicopter crew (clockwise): Capt Dara Fitzpatrick and the three crew members still missing, Mark Duffy, Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby.

Lieut Cdr Darragh Kirwan of the LE Samuel Beckett - on-scene co-ordinator - said that eight safe dives had taken place on the wreckage on Friday before the five teams of ten divers had to finish around 8pm.

The divers were restricted to eight to nine minutes below, due to the depth and conditions, but this was extended for the last dive to make most use of the available time and these divers were given controlled decompression in the chamber on board the Granuaile, he said.

“The divers are focusing on several key areas of interest around the wreck site,and our priority is to try to locate and recover the three missing men, “he said. The search had been “methodical” to clear access to the wreckage.

Conditions were “workable”, but there was a swell along the seabed, he said. The crash location is in a channel exposed to tides and sea surges between the south-east corner of the island and Parrot rock.

The Naval Service diving section led by Lieut Daniel Humphries had undertaken its first in relay of descents at 11.30am on Friday - the first day when benign weather conditions settled swell somewhat around the rock.

The flight recorders were recovered during the fifth dive, with pairs working for up to nine minutes on the seabed .

The investigation into the crash has taken a step closer to finding the cause, following the retrieval of the combined voice and data recorders.

The recorders - known as the “black box”- were being flown by Air Corps helicopter from Casement aerodrome, Baldonnell, west Dublin early today (sat) to Farnborough in England for delivery to the British Air Accident Investigation branch.

Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU)chief inspector Jurgen Whyte explained that it was always the priority to recover the three missing air crew, but protocols within the AAIU’s work dictated that when the flight recorder was seen it must be recovered.

“That was achieved quite fast, late in the day, it was not particularly difficult to recover it but the concern was that if we didn’t take it at that time we might never get it,” he said.

Mr Whyte confirmed that the “black box” was “visually in good condition” with no apparent external damage, but it had been submerged in salt water.

It would be dried out and be prepared for download hopefully by Tuesday or Wednesday of next week,he said.

Coast Guard incident manager Michael O’Toole said there was an increased aerial, sea and shore search focus, and this increased tempo was to take advantage of the settled weather which is forecast over the weekend, he said.

The Civil Defence had also deployed drone crews to assist in shore search, Mr O’Toole said.

The RNLI Achill and Ballyglass lifeboats put to sea again early Friday morning after many days of searching to the north and south of Blackrock light. Aerial searches are being rotated by the Sligo-based Rescue 118 and Shannon-based Rescue 115 helicopters.

AAIU investigators confirmed early this week that a tail section of Rescue 116 recovered from the plateau had evidence of contact with rock on the western side of the island. However, Mr Whyte said on Friday no impact point had been found during searches of the island by the inspectors, assisted by Army climbers.

A preliminary report would be published by the AAIU within 30 days as part of international requirements, Mr Whyte said.

This would “ identify basic facts as we know them”, he said. “ If we have something before that, we will issue it,”Mr Whyte said.