Diesel link with Alzheimer prompts call to increase tax on it

An Taisce has become the latest body to call for an increase in tax on diesel in Tuesday’s budget.

The heritage group said there was growing evidence that tiny particles from diesel fumes lodge in the brain where they may contribute Alzheimer’s disease.

The organisation’s call follows those from European Greens and others to reverse the proliferation of diesel cars which stems from the introduction of “cleaner” diesel engines from about 2007 onwards.

In 2015, diesel engines were the most popular choice amongst consumers in Western Europe, with over half now opting for this type of fuel.

In Ireland, diesel vehicles account for 71 per cent on all new sales, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

But in a pre-budget statement, An Taisce said a new study conducted at Lancaster University and published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found high levels of magnetite (an iron oxide) in brain tissue. Alzheimer’s patients also have high levels of magnetite in brain tissue.

An Taisce also drew attention to recent World Bank data which puts economic costs on air pollution in Ireland at €58million in days lost at work every year, and €2.2bn in annual welfare losses.

Ireland currently taxes diesel 11 cent less per litre than petrol, but a civil service inter-departmental strategy group recommended closing this gap over five years by increasing the diesel rate by 2.2 cent annually.

“The country needs to get back on track, shifting car sales away from diesel and on to electric vehicles and hybrids” said Charles Stanley-Smith of An Taisce.

Six civil society organisations advocating tax reform include the Asthma Society of Ireland, An Taisce, Irish Environmental Network, Green Budget Europe, Transport & Environment and the Irish Cycling Advocacy Network.

However speaking at an Environmental conference in Dublin recently, Minister for Climate Change and Energy Denis Naughten appeared to rule out using the tax base to direct people away from diesel engines.

He said it was not the Government’s intention to make diesel more expensive than petrol, but a new strategy group would be set up to consider how to make electric cars more attractive to motorists.

Changes globally

German lawmakers are also are lining up against the use of diesel. According to weekly news magazine Der Spiegel, a proposal to stop sales of new combustion-engine cars by 2030 has gained cross-party support in Germany’s Bundesrat, the country’s upper house of parliament.

“If the Paris agreement to curb climate-warming emissions is to be taken seriously, no new combustion engine cars should be allowed on roads after 2030,” it quoted Greens party lawmaker Oliver Krischer as saying.

A switch to sales of zero-emission cars only would put thousands of German auto industry jobs at risk as the powertrain of an electric car requires significantly less staff to be assembled, when compared with a combustion-engine equivalent, which needs more workers to assemble cylinders, spark plugs, and gearboxes.

In a further move away from fossil fuels, Renault is phasing out diesel engines in its smaller models.

James Nix of the lobby group Green Budget Europe said diesel cars were now significantly worse for air quality than petrol, contributing to asthma, lung conditions and heart disease.

“As the tax strategy group notes, the health and climate reasons to shift away from diesel are compelling”, he said.