Denis Naughten leaves hospital after being hit by car

Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has been discharged from hospital after being hit by a car earlier this week.

However, Mr Naughten is expected to be out of work for at least another week as he recovers from the incident, which left him with some back injuries.

He was discharged from University Hospital, Galway, on Thursday afternoon following a two-night stay at the facility.

The Roscommon-based Minister had previously been in Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe following the incident on Monday.

Road incident

Mr Naughten was taken to Portiuncula Hospital by ambulance after he was clipped by a passing car while out cycling.

He had toppled over the handlebars of his bike and landed on his back on the road.

He was wearing a helmet at the time, which saved him from more serious injuries.

Mr Naughten’s spokeswoman said that Mr Naughten has been advised by doctors to rest his back.

“His back requires rest and recuperation and he’ll be back in action soon,” the spokeswoman said.