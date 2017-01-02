Denis Naughten hospitalised after being struck by car
Minister for Communications was cycling near his home in Co Roscommon when the incident happened
The Minister for Communications Denis Naughten has been struck by a car while cycling near his home in Co Roscommon on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins
He was brought by ambulance to Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, where he is currently being examined. However, his injuries are not believed to be serious.
Mr Naughten was cycling with his wife when the incident happened. His wife was uninjured.