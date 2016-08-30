Delux Belmond Grand Hibernian train makes debut trip

What is billed as Ireland’s first luxury sleeper train - the Belmond Grand Hibernian - set off on its inaugural tour of the country today, with 40 passengers boarding at Heuston Station in Dublin.

Sporting the famous midnight blue livery of sister train the Venice Simplon Orient Express, the now longest train in Ireland (252 metres) began its maiden journey at 4.20pm towards Cork. The first journey will be six days, visiting Cork, Kerry, Galway, Mayo, Down, Dublin and Waterford.

Stops along the way will include the Jameson Distillery at Midleton, boating on Lough Leane, a walking tour in Galway, falconry at Ashford Castle, Titanic Belfast, then to Waterford and Curraghmore House. The journey ends in Dublin next Sunday.

Sold out

The train will operate until the beginning of November, and services until then are sold out. The service will begin again next year in April for six months.

Two-day trips cost €3,160, four days cost €5,420 and six days cost €7,722. On board the passengers will have double or twin cabins with goose feather and Irish-made down bedding.

Each evening, dinner will focus on Irish produce.

Skeaghanore duck with rosemary and orange sauce

Tuesday night’s menu is Beara scallops, Skeaghanore duck with rosemary and orange sauce followed by tarte tatin with Midleton whiskey sauce.

After dinner, guests are to be entertained in the observation car by singer-songwriter Roy Buckley, musician Gerry O’Connor, harpist Floriane Blancke and storyteller Pat Speight.

Two years ago, Belmond Ltd approached Irish Rail to purchase 10 old Mark Three carriages, and this service is the result.

Belmond already operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the Eastern and Oriental in South East Asia and the Hiram Bingham in Peru, among other luxury trains.