Delays on Luas green line following technical fault

Luas green line passengers have been warned of delays this morning following a technical fault.

At 6am the Luas operator tweeted that there were no trams between Sandyford and Bridesglen on the Green line due to technical fault .

Green line fully open with delays expected for 1hour — Luas (@Luas) November 4, 2016

One hour later the operator said while services had resumed, delays were expected for the next hour.

