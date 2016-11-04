Delays on Luas green line following technical fault

No trams operated between Sandyford and Bridesglen during 6am and 7am due to fault

Updated: about an hour ago
Passengers on the Luas green line are facing delays this morning following a technical fault.

Passengers on the Luas green line are facing delays this morning following a technical fault.

 

Luas green line passengers have been warned of delays this morning following a technical fault.

At 6am the Luas operator tweeted that there were no trams between Sandyford and Bridesglen on the Green line due to technical fault .

One hour later the operator said while services had resumed, delays were expected for the next hour.

More to follow.