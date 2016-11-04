Delays on Luas green line following technical fault
No trams operated between Sandyford and Bridesglen during 6am and 7am due to fault
Passengers on the Luas green line are facing delays this morning following a technical fault.
At 6am the Luas operator tweeted that there were no trams between Sandyford and Bridesglen on the Green line due to technical fault .
Green line fully open with delays expected for 1hour— Luas (@Luas) November 4, 2016
One hour later the operator said while services had resumed, delays were expected for the next hour.
