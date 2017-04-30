Death of young woman in Cork squat investigated

Gardaí say that they are keeping an open mind on the death of a young woman in Cork overnight and that the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of a postmortem.

Officers were called to the disused office building on Sheares Street at the back of the Mercy University Hospital in the city centre by paramedics who had responded to an emergency call.

Paramedics found the young woman in an upstairs room of a three-storey building and she was pronounced dead at the scene, which was subsequently cordoned off by gardaí and preserved.

Senior officers requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster visited the scene and examined the woman’s body.

The body of the young woman – identified as that of a 23-year-old from the southside of Cork city – was removed to Cork University Hospital where Dr Bolster will carry out an autopsy on Monday.

Gardaí say they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the young woman and believe that she had entered the building with a number of other people on Saturday.

Alarm raised

It is understood that one of these individuals raised the alarm at about 7am Sunday morning on entering the upstairs room, where the young woman had been, and failed to rouse her.

Gardaí have spoken to three men who were in the disused building this morning when they called to the scene. And they have taken preliminary statements from them about the woman’s death.

Gardaí said they have been able to establish a reasonably detailed time line of the young woman’s movements on Saturday and confirmed that she was last seen alive at about 8.30pm.

Garda technical experts have begun a forensic examination of the scene and officers have also begun harvesting CCTV footage from premises on Sheares Street and surrounding areas.

A downstairs window to the premises was smashed, possibly by people seeking to gain entry to the building and officers believe it is only in recent days that people began to use it as a squat.

Anyone who may have noticed or heard anything unusual in the Sheares Street area or have any information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021-4943330.