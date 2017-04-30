Death of young woman in Cork city investigated

Gardaí in Cork are investigating the death of a young woman.

The body of the 23-year-old was found in the squat in a disused office building on Sheares Street at the back of the Mercy University Hospital on Sunday morning.

Gardaí are keeping an open mind on the cause of the death and have requested the services of the State Pathologist’s Office.

The scene has been cordoned off and preserved and the body of the young woman - who is understood to be a from Cork city - remains at the scene.

It is understood the three storey building where the body was found had been used in recent times as a squat by people with addiction issues.

Gardaí are hoping to speak to some of those who frequent the address.

They also plan to examine CCTV footage from the Sheares Street and Washington Street areas in a bid to try and establish when the young woman was last seen alive.

A postmortem on the body is due to take place at Cork University Hospital today.