Death of seven-month-old girl is a ‘pure tragedy’

A postmortem examination is to take place on the body of a seven-month-old girl who died after being found in an unresponsive condition in her father’s car on Thursday afternoon.

The death of baby Chloe Fogarty, only child of Louise and Paul Fogarty, has caused huge shock and sadness in the communities of west Tipperary where her parents live, as well as provoking deep sympathy among people nationwide.

She was found critically ill in a car after 1pm on Thursday and is believed to have been in the car for several hours, as temperatures reached their highest point of the year to date in the area.

It’s reported that her father had brought her in the car as he travelled to work at O’Dwyer Steel in the village of Dundrum on Thursday morning and forgot to drop her off at creche. He realised after 1pm that his daughter was still in the vehicle and the emergency services were called.

Paramedics worked on the seven-month-old at the scene, as did a local GP, and she was transported to the nearby Kickham’s GAA club where she was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick. However, she was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

The GAA field is used by the local club which takes in the villages of Dundrum, Knockavilla and Donaskeigh and the area is about 12 kilometres from the town of Cashel on the western side of Co Tipperary.

Temperatures reached the mid-20s on Thursday in many parts of the country and the child may have suffered heatstroke while in the car.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been confirmed but it’s likely that Chloe’s body will be released to her family after the postmortem examination in University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surround the death but have described it as a “personal tragedy” and a “very sensitive” case.

They have been liaising with the Fogarty family and will prepare a file for a coroner’s inquest that will take place later this year or next year.

Paul Fogarty is originally from the Golden-Kilfeacle parish, between Cashel and Tipperary town, and Louise Fogarty is from the Tipperary town area, where the couple were living.

They have been described as popular, well-known and respected in their communities.

Sinn Féin councillor Martin Browne described the incident as “pure tragedy” and called on the local community to support the family during this difficult period.

Mr Browne added that Paul and Louise Fogarty had only been married a year and requested that people give the family time and space to grieve.

“Our thoughts are with the two families involved,” he told Newstalk Breakfast. “They are well known and respected. I would encourage people to rally behind them.”