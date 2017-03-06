Death of Paddy Lyons cast a great shadow, funeral told

The untimely death of 90-year-old Paddy Lyons had “cast a great shadow”, mourners at his funeral have been told.

The rural community of Ballysaggart in west Waterford has been left “deeply traumatised” and hurt following his death, with anger and shock among the emotions felt by many, parish priest Fr Michael Cullinan said.

Paddy Lyons was buried on Monday in the graveyard behind St Mary’s Church in Ballysaggart, nine days after he was found dead in his farmhouse in the townland of Loughleagh outside the village.

Hundreds turned out to say farewell to the popular retired farmer who, despite his years, remained active to the end, attending a local tea dance just weeks ago.

His funeral Mass took place in the same church as his baptism did 90 years ago, parish priest Fr Michael Cullinan said.

‘Roaring fire’

Symbols of Paddy Lyons’s life were brought to the altar at the start of the Mass and included a sack, which he would often be seen with as he walked to the village for his messages; a sod of turf to represent the “roaring fire” which would blaze in his hearth; a music tape to remember his love of music and dancing, and a rosary beads to illustrate his faith.

A relative, Margaret Fitzgerald, spoke about a “unique and intelligent man” who was honest, kind and humble. His “untimely death cast a great shadow”, she said, and the outpouring of grief and support was a testament to him.

Visitors to his home were always guaranteed a warm welcome, she said, before thanking those who cared for him, as well as gardaí. “Paddy would want us to remember the good times.”

She told a packed church that Paddy would not be forgotten. “He will live in our hearts forever.”

‘Deep trauma’

In his remarks, Fr Cullinan said he wanted to acknowledge the “deep trauma and the hurt” suffered by all in the community by the death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have been deeply traumatised.”

He described it as a “strange” ceremony, with all in the area coming together as mourners.

“This is a funeral Mass with a difference - and the difference is simply this. At a funeral we normally pray for the deceased and pray for the immediate family. But today, all who come here for Sunday worship and who live in the Ballysaggart area, in solidarity with Paddy’s family - they are the chief mourners here today.”

The manner of Paddy’s death has caused shock, disbelief and fear, the parish priest said. “We will have to dig deep into our own humanity to support one another because we cannot talk about normality again. That is gone.”

Everything is different after a death such as that suffered by Paddy Lyons, he went on.

Contemplative approach

The popular man, who never married and had no siblings, his parents having died many years ago, had “a contemplative approach to life”, Fr Cullinan said.

“Paddy was called to the vocation of single life and he lived that life using the talents God gave him. He cared for his mother after his father died.”

If something was happening in the community, Paddy would be there, and he didn’t need alcohol to celebrate “the joy of life”.

Fr Cullinan also spoke of the “anger” felt by so many, “that this happened to Paddy”. “I would not like to think of what those moments must have been like for him on his own. Did he call out? What happened? It is unreal.”

He also spoke of the “unfairness” of what happened.

Afterwards, the mourners joined together in song as The Fields of Athenry rang out from the graveyard while the remains of Paddy Lyons were lowered into the ground.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Lyons.