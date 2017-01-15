Death of former foreign affairs secretary general Dermot Gallagher

Former Department of Foreign Affairs secretary general Dermot Gallagher has died.

Mr Gallagher (72) was an experienced and able civil servant who played a key behind the scenes role leading up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement. He was closely involved in subsequent efforts to ensure the establishment of a stable power-sharing administration in Northern Ireland.

He also served as chairperson of the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

President Michael D Higgins said on Sunday he had learned of Mr Gallagher’s death with sadness. “Mr Gallagher dedicated a lifetime to public service, serving with distinction as Ambassador to the United States and making a significant contribution to the peace process in Northern Ireland, ’’ Mr Higgins added.

A native of Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, Mr Gallagher joined the diplomatic service in 1969.

He spent the early years of his career in San Francisco, at the New York headquarters of the UN and in London. He was seconded to Brussels in the early 1980s as a deputy chef de cabinet with the European Commission.

He returned to the department and was later appointed ambassador to Nigeria. He served as Ireland’s envoy to Washington in the years 1991-1997 before returning to Dublin to head the Anglo-Irish Division, with the rank of second secretary general, in the lead-up to the Belfast Agreement.

He took up the post of secretary general in July 2001, having previously served as secretary general in the Department of the Taoiseach.

He was due to retire in 2004 but stayed on for a further four years at the Government’s request.

He chaired the committee which led to the restoration of the Ballinamore-Ballyconnell canal, linking the Shannon and Erne rivers.

He also initiated the restoration of the Battle of the Boyne site, which was seen as a gesture of reconciliation to the unionist community.