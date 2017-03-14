Death of Capt Dara Fitzpatrick a huge loss to Coast Guard

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick (45) was pilot of the Dublin-based Sikorsky S-92 helicopter which went missing off the coast of Mayo in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

She was found by the RNLI Achill lifeboat crew some hours after the helicopter went missing, but her condition was described as critical and she later succumbed to her injuries.

A native of Dublin, Capt Fitzpatrick had more than 20 years’ experience piloting helicopters. She was the first female to pilot an aircraft for the Irish Marine Emergency Services, precursor to the Coast Guard.

Initially stationed with the Shannon Search and Rescue team, she transferred to the Waterford base in 2002 where she became chief pilot for the rescue 117 helicopter before switching to the Dublin Airport crew later in her career.

Capt Fitzpatrick also spent some time doing training flights to oil rigs in the North Sea, and was a member of the Coast Guard’s first all-female crew in 2013, which transferred a critically ill child from Cork University Hospital to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

She played a key role in several high-profile rescue missions over the last two decades. These included the retrieval of two fishermen just seconds before their trawler sank off the Wexford coast in 2007 and featured in an RTÉ television series about the Coast Guard helicopter crew in Waterford in 2010.