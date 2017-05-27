Dart services on southside disrupted due to flooding

No Dart services are operating between Dún Laoghaire and Bray and said a limited service is running between Dún Laoghaire and Pearse St station due to flooding on the tracks caused by heavy rainfall.

Iarnród Éireann also warned in a tweet of delays to Connolly-Rosslare mainline services.

The disruption is likely to add to the challenge of fans trying to get to two major events this afternoon, with 80,000 people expected at Slane for Guns ‘n Roses and tens of thousands expected at the Aviva where Munster are contesting the Pro 12 final against Welsh side Scarletts.

More to follow.