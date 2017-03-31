Dart, rail and Dublin Bus passengers face ‘extensive disruption’

Dart, rail and Dublin Bus passengers are facing “extensive disruption” this morning as Irish Rail and Dublin Bus have announced a series of route closures due picketing associated with the Bus Éireann dispute.

There will be an “extremely limited service” on the Dart, with all services currently cancelled except the 7am Malahide to Bray, while Dublin Bus passengers will also face “serious disruption” due to picketing.

All Irish Rail Maynooth services are cancelled, as is the Athlone to Dublin commuter line, the Cork commuter and Westport to Dublin lines.

The full list of rail disruptions is below:

DART - Extremely limited service - All DART services currently cancelled except 05.40 Bray to Malahide, and 07.00 Malahide to Bray

Maynooth - All Maynooth/M3 services cancelled.

Drogheda - Services from Drogheda/Dundalk to Dublin currently operating. No services from Dublin to Drogheda/Dundalk

Portlaoise/Kildare - All services cancelled except 5.55am Heuston to Kildare and 6.35am Kildare to Heuston.

Athlone/Dublin commuter - cancelled

Sligo/Longford - 5.40am and 6.15am Longford to Dublin cancelled. 5.45am Sligo to Connolly is operating. Limited Sligo/Dublin service expected.

Cork commuter - all services cancelled

Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled

Tralee to Mallow/Cork/Dublin - all services cancelled

Limerick/Dublin - 5.40am Limerick/Dublin is operating. Awaiting confirmation on other services.

Limerick/Galway - services from Galway to Limerick are operating. Awaiting confirmation on Galway to Limerick

Westport/Dublin - all services cancelled

Waterford/Dublin Heuston - limited service expected. 6am, 7.10am, 7.50am Waterford to Heuston expected to operate. No services from Heuston at present.

Galway/Heuston - limited service expected. 5.30am Galway to Heuston is operating.

Rosslare/Gorey/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating. 5.35am Rosslare Europort to Dublin and 5.55am Gorey to Dublin is running

Belfast/Dublin Connolly - limited service operating.

Waterford/Limerick Junction - services are operating from Waterford. Awaiting confirmation from Limerick Junction.

Limerick/Nenagh via Ballybrophy - awaiting confirmation

More to follow...