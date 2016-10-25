Dart passengers advised of delays following bridge strike

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers of delays to Dart and Northern Commuter services as a result of a bridge strike on Tuesday.

Southbound Dart services were also suspended through Tara Street Station due to a customer requiring medical attention, according to a tweet from the company.

Update: delays of 20 mins on all Dart & Northern commuter services due to earlier bridge strike — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 25, 2016

Earlier on Tuesday, Iarnród Éireann said commuters were facing delays of up to 20 minutes after a truck hit the rail bridge at Amiens Street, affecting the line between Tara Street and Connolly Station.

Customer support is now advising customers of 5-10 minute delays.

Iarnród Éireann also advised passengers on the 6.45am Belfast to Connolly service of a 30 minute delay due to leaf fall on the tracks.

Elsewhere, AA Roadwatch and gardaí have said the full stretch of the R128 Skerries/Rush Road is currently closed following a car crash overnight.