Dart hit by ‘severe delays’ after problem at Howth Junction

Commuters in Dublin faced severe delays on Friday morning as a points problem disrupted Dart services through Howth Junction.

Irish Rail said at about 7am there was service through the station but that Dublin Bus would honour all rail tickets.

Through its Twitter account, it said that engineers were attempt to rectify the problem and that a limited shuttle service was operating between Howth and Howth Junction stations.

At about 7.40am Irish Rail said services were back moving through Howth Junction “but still subject to severe delays due to a points problem”. Southside Dart services were hit with 20 minute delays because of limited train availability.

Irish Rail then updated, saying: “Dart services now operating Bray/Greystones to Harmonstown only. Northern commuter services operating through Howth but with delays.”

At 8.36am, Irish Rail said the points problem had been rectified and that all services were operating but subject to significant delays.

By 9.15am, services were operating 15 to 20 minutes late with Northern Commuter services running up to 30 minutes late.