Dart customers face 15 minute delay after level crossing fault

Dart customers can expect to face delays of up to 15 minutes on Monday morning as a result of a fault at level crossings.

Shortly after 9.30am, Iarnród Éireann tweeted that all Dart services had stopped due to the fault, which affected all level crossings.

It later said it was “working to rectify” the issue and Dublin Bus began accepting train tickets. Services have since resumed, with the company earlier advising commuters of delays of up to 45 minutes.

Iarnród Éireann updated the advised delay time to 15 minutes to some services, while its customer service department said times across all services were returning to normal.

Users tweeted Iarnród Éireann describing the problems at level crossings. One person said at one point, the level crossing barriers were up, but the stop lights were flashing, leaving drivers “unsure” about whether or not to cross.

Iarnród Éireann responded, saying it manned level crossings in the north side of the city and was working to arrange the same for south side stations.

Luas customers also faced delays of 10-15 minutes on the red line on Monday morning, according to a tweet from the light rail company.

A crash on the M50 at J5 also hindered commuters for a time and has since been cleared, according to AA roadwatch.