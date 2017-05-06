Darkness into Light: ‘Every person makes a difference’

Like many small, rural parts of Ireland, a lot of families from in and around Ballaghaderreen have been touched by suicide.

Early on Saturday morning almost 700 people from the small, Co Roscommon town left their warm beds to join the Pieta House Darkness Into Light event to raise money for suicide prevention and counselling.

They joined up to 200,000 people worldwide taking part in 5km walks which start during darkness and end in the dawn sunlight.

More than 150,000 people participated across Ireland with an additional 50,000 or so organising pre-dawn walks elsewhere in the world.

The event started modestly in 2009 with 400 people walking in Phoenix Park to raise funds and awareness of suicide in Ireland. Since then it has spread to communities all over the country.

Ballaghadereen, with a population of just 2,000, has seen a continual growth in support for the Pieta House fundraiser since it started there in 2015.

The impact of suicide in the community was reflected on Saturday with the many messages of remembrance left on the banner in the school hall.

The walk this year started at St Nathy’s College and wound its way through the town and around tiny backroads which at points crossed small tributaries of the River Lung.

Narrow pathways were flanked by flickering tealights and hanging lanterns, while flute players Sean Gilrane and Mick Mulvey marked the halfway point with traditional Irish music.

The weather was mild and dry with clear skies making the walk into the rising sun a very symbolic one.

What seemed like endless amounts of tea, sandwiches, fruit and biscuits – as well as a very trendy gluten-free section – were waiting for walkers on their return to the school hall.

Committee member Olivia Moffat offered a “míle buíochas” to those who supported the event, saying “every person makes a difference”.

“There was a huge crowd with lots of happy faces...the weather was in our favour so it was a very successful third year running”.

The first international Darkness Into Light walk this year started in Christchurch, New Zealand, at 7.15pm GMT on Thursday and the last one will be in Vancouver at about 1pm GMT on Saturday.