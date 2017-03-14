‘Dark day’ in history of the Coast Guard, President says

President Michael D Higgins has said it was a “dark day” in the history of the Coast Guard.

Mr Higgins paid tribute “on behalf of the people of Ireland “ to Captain Dara Fitzpatrick who died in the Coastguard helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo overnight. Searches continue for the three other crew members.

“We are all grateful for the courage, resolution and exemplary commitment to the aims of the Coast Guard that Captain Fitzpatrick and her colleagues have consistently displayed.

“My thoughts are with her family at this difficult moment and also with the families of the missing crew.

He paid tributes to the efforts of Coast Guars colleagues working at a time of “great grief and uncertainty” and commended other emergency services and people from local communities “who responded so valiantly, and in great solidarity, at this time of tragedy.”

Sympathies

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has extended his sympathies to the family of Captain Fitzpatrick .

Speaking in Washington the Taoiseach said: “On behalf of the Government I want to issue our deepest sympathy in respect of the family of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick.”

“I know this area well off the coast of Blacksod, and obviously the rescue agencies are now coordinating their search in the locality.

Mr Kenny said he had spoken to the Minister for Transport and the chief of staff of the defence forces this morning, adding that a full investigation into what happened would be opened.

“Clearly the analysis and investigation into this will want to uncover what exactly happened with regard to the lack of communications and loss of contact with Rescue helicopter 116.”

He said that the Irish coast guard had been “exceptionally professional and competent in their work over many years,” noting that last year alone over two and a half thousand incidents were directed by the coast guard.

“On behalf of the Government again we pay our respects to the family of Dara Fitzpatrick and the search continues for other crew members” he said.

No effort spared

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross and the Minister for Health Simon Harris made statements to the media at Government Buildings on the tragedy.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said : “Today is one of the darkest days suffered by our brave, committed emergency services.”

He paid tribute to the crew of the Coast Guard helicopter and said that no effort or resources would be spared in finding the missing crew members.

Mr Ross described Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, whose death was confirmed today, as “a woman of extraordinary courage and professionalism who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of others - a young mother whose loss will be hugely felt.”

“The search is ongoing for the other three crew members and every conceivable measure will be taken to ensure they are found as soon as possible. Once again, my heart goes out to those families and friends, those communities, who are suffering so much today,” Mr Ross said.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: “The crew of Rescue 116 represent all that is good about our country - they epitomise courage, bravery, selflessness and dedication to the welfare of others” .

“These traits were all on display again overnight on our West Coast.”

Asked if he knew what had happened to the helicopter, Mr Ross replied, “We don’t know.”

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said his thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing crew of the Rescue 116 Coast Guard helicopter.

Speaking at a housing launch in Cork, the former minister for defence Coveney stated it was a “dark day” for the emergency services.

“I have had the privilege of being in Coast Guard helicopters and being winched up in to them from boats. These are incredibly professional people and they provide an amazing service and have prevented so many deaths and tragedies at sea,” he said.

“So when people hear about at sea a potential tragedy that involves the emergency services, particularly people who have been rescued by them and who have interacted with them, it is potentially a very sad day.

“I understand there is a search under way though and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the people involved.”