Danielle McLaughlin’s remains arrive in native Buncrana

The remains of an Irish woman who was killed while travelling in India have arrived back in her native Co Donegal.

Family and friends gathered in silence to support the family of Danielle McLaughlin (28) as her body was returned to her home in Buncrana, almost two weeks after her death in Goa.

She was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, a popular area for holidaymakers, on Tuesday, March 14th. A postmortem later showed she had been sexually assaulted before being killed by blows to the head. A 24-year-old man has confessed to the crime and been charged by Indian police.

Ms McLaughlin’s remains arrived in Dublin on Friday but a second postmortem was performed at her family’s request before being brought to Belfast for medical procedures.

Just after 7.30pm on Monday a hearse, which was given a Garda escort, arrived at the family home and Ms McLaughlin’s remains were brought into the house in a wicker coffin.

Her mother Andrea said earlier this week that she would not fully grasp her eldest daughter’s death until she held her hand.

Ms McLaughlin’s funeral takes place on Thursday at 11am at Cockhill chapel.