Danielle McLaughlin’s family seek footage from Goa

The solicitor representing the family of murdered Donegal woman Danielle McLaughlin says they are seeking any photographic or video images from the Holi Festival in Goa which she attended before she was murdered,

Danielle McLaughlin (28) was raped and killed in Goa on the west coast of India on March 13th. One local man has been charged with her murder but others are suspected of being involved.

Des Doherty told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the Truth for Danielle Campaign, which was launched by her family in recent days, hopes to find some evidence which will be of assistance to police.

Phones and cameras

He said that any images so far have indicated there were many people using phones and cameras at the Holi, the Hindu spring festival, in Palolema, a coastal village in Goa. “If we can get any information, document, video that will help we will share with the authorities,” he said.

Mr Doherty added that they will look at all the footage in an effort to identify everyone who was at the festival.

He said he “had to have confidence” in the Indian judicial system. As an officer of the court in his own jurisdiction it was not up to him to express criticism in another jurisdiction.

Members of the public might feel more comfortable sharing any information they have with Ms McLaughlin’s family, he said.

Ms McLaughlin’s body was found in a nearby field with injuries to her head and face.

Footage

A spokesman for the Truth for Danielle Campaign said: “At this time we are especially interested in any mobile phone or cellular device footage that you may have, if you were present in Goa for the Holi Festival in the area of the Festival Valley at Palolem Beach and Collomb Bay on March 13th, 2017, and the days leading up to March 13th, 2017.

“We are seeking to identify all potential witnesses from the footage and photographs that so many people have already sent to us.

“If you feel that you can help at all please upload what images or footage you have with date, time and location, identifying any person that you can. Any assistance will be invaluable and much appreciated by Danielle’s family, friends and legal team.”

A childhood friend of Ms McLaughlin has already released a music single to raise money to support the justice campaign. Anyone with information can upload images and footage to christytduffy@gmail.com or can contact Mr Doherty on des@desmondjdoherty.com.

–(Additional reporting: PA)