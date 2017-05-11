Cyclist who died in crash with tractor in Killarney named

The cyclist who died as the result of a collision with a tractor on the N22 bypass on Wednesday evening in Killarney, Co Kerry, has been named locally as Annette Mannix.

Ms Mannix, who was in her late 40s, of St Brendan’s Place, Killarney, was a single woman and a full-time carer for her elderly mother.

The section where the collision occurred – between two link roads a short distance apart on opposite sides of the N22 Cork-to-Tralee bypass – has been the scene of several collisions and fatalities, resulting in calls by public representatives for greater safeguards.

Ms Mannix had been cycling with a group at the time she collided with the tractor, near the junction with Lewis Road. The tractor stopped immediately.

Gardaí in Killarney confirmed they had several times raised the collision spot with the road authorities, and the section had been highlighted at council meetings by councillors in both the former town council and at county council level.

Supt Flor Murphy of Killarney gardaí urged cyclists to be vigilant.