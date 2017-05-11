Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by bin truck in Dublin

A cyclist has been seriously injured after colliding with a recycling truck in Dublin city centre this morning.

The incident happened just before 9am at the corner of North Brunswick Street and Queen Street near Smithfield. The male, who is in his 30s, is in a serious condition in hospital.

Pictures from the scene show a badly mangled bike and a Thorntons Bin lorry blocking the road. North King Street was closed by gardaí­ this morning but has since reopened, according to The AA

On Wednesday night a cyclist was killed in a collision with a tractor on the Killarney Bypass in Kerry. The woman, who was aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death brings to six the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads in 2017. The number of cyclists killed just five months into this year has already surpassed half of last year’s total of 10 deaths.