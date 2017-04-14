Cyclist seriously hurt in collision with lorry in Terenure, Dublin

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a collision with a lorry in Terenure, Dublin.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at the junction of Harold’s Cross Road and Grove Road at about 3.55pm on Friday.

The male pedal cyclist, who was struck by the lorry, was taken to St James’s Hospital where his injuries were described as serious.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Terenure Garda station on 01-666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any Garda station.