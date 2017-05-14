Cyclist dies in Co Cork after being struck by 4x4

A cyclist has died in a road traffic collision on the main N22 Cork - Killarney Road near Ballincollig this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his late 30s, was fatally injured as he was cycling west and was struck by a 4x4 travelling in the same direction near Exit 1 on the Ballincollig bypass at 12.20pm.

The emergency services were alerted and paramedics attended to the casualty on the motorway but he was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor.

The body of the man was due to be removed to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem.

The driver of the 4x4, a woman, who was also travelling west with two small children in the vehicle, was uninjured but badly shaken and was treated for shock at the scene.

Gardaí have closed off the westbound lane of the dual carriageway section of the N22 and put diversions in place to allow a forensic crash investigator examine the scene.

The death of the cyclist brings to six the number of people to die in road traffic collisions on Cork roads so far this year.

Gardaí in Gurranebraher are investigating the collision and have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or travelled the road around 12.20pm to contact them on 021-4946200.