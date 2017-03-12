Cyclist dies after crash near Dublin’s Phoenix Park

A cyclist in his 30s was killed on Sunday afternoon after being struck by a car on Conyngham Rd near the perimeter of the Phoenix Park in Dublin 8.

The incident happened at about 2.15pm and the man was taken to St James’s Hospital where he subsequently died.

A post mortem will take place.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, received minor injuries following the incident.

Road diversions are in place and the scene of the crash remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene.

Anyone with information which they believe may be relevant on anyone who witnessed the collision has been asked to contact gardaí in Kilmainham at (01) 6669700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.