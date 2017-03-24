Cyclist dies after collision with car on Patrick’s Street, Dublin 8

A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car on Patrick’s Street, Dublin 8 on Friday morning.

The cyclist, a man in his 40s, was taken to St James’ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was not injured after the incident, which took place at 12.45am.

The road was closed this morning for forensic investigation but has now reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400.