Cyclist (62) dies after being hit by a car in Co Cork

A 62-year-old man has died following a road traffic incident earlier this month.

The man, who was from the Kilcoe area in Co Cork, died in Cork University Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car while cycling in Lissanoohig on the afternoon of Friday, April 22nd.

Appeal

Following the man’s death, gardaí issued a new appeal for witnesses to the April 22nd incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Skibbereen Garda station on 028-23088 or Clonakilty Garda station on 023-8821570.