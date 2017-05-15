Cyberattack: Some HSE services suspended due to security updates

Some local HSE services and operational functions that rely on computers have been suspended on Monday, according to a spokesman for the Health Service Executive.

There have been no recorded reports yet this morning of the ransomware cyber virus on any State computer systems.

A spokesman for the HSE said “some local services linked to computer systems may be affected today,” but that it was too early to give specific details on what services would be affected, delayed or suspended.

Email servers across the HSE have been shut down indefinitely, causing some disruption to scheduling and appointment services.

Staff were told to turn on their computers this morning but not to log on for two hours while antivirus security updates were installed.

The use of email has been suspended, and the shutdown has affected some of the HSE’s “scheduling and appointment services” a spokeswoman outlined.

The HSE email Outlook system is the main security fear, as the ransomware virus spreads from links and attachments sent via email.

The spokeswoman said “on-going patch work” to update the IT systems across the HSE with the most recent antivirus protection still underway.

The IT email shutdown for staff was initially planned to last until 11am on Monday morning, but it may be extended to the entire day, a spokesman has said.

The HSE has also decided to restrict any external email communication for at least the next 48 hours.

This means HSE staff will only be able to send and receive emails from within the internal HSE network, and others emails will be filtered to avoid potential infiltrations of the ransomware virus.

#cybersecurity @HSELive @eHealthIreland I have decided to keep the HSE network isolated for a further 48 hours to maintain our protection. — Tony O'Brien (@dghealthservice) May 15, 2017

But staff have been advised to not open or use their email accounts indefinitely while IT antivirus patches and security upgrades are still underway.

The cyber security fears mainly relate to older “legacy” IT stock, particularly computers still using the Windows XP operating system.

Information sent to staff by the Health Service outlined that any worker still operating on Windows XP should not turn their computer on, and the HSE IT service are in the process of removing and replacing all of older computers operating on the XP system.

The HSE estimated around 1,500 computers were still using the Windows XP system.

Microsoft removed support for the XP system in 2014 and computers still using it are more vulnerable to the ransomware cyber attack virus.

‘No magic wand solution’

The head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Brown, is warning that the weekend’s cyber attack is not over and could “run and run”.

“Threats are evolving all the time,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We seem to have been spared the worst of the problem, but there is no magic wand solution. The best way to deal with it is to practice good vigilance.”

The issue had highlighted the need for proper training and resourcing of the IT function within organisations, he said.

Mr Brown also spoke on Newstalk Breakfast where he said that the National Cyber Security Centre will be bringing forward new legislation in the coming weeks to ensure that Ireland is “moving as fast as we can” in “this rapidly evolving space”.

“Education is key. Vigilance will have to be adopted. We can’t sit back and think that everything is ok now.”

Mr Brown explained that the National Cyber Security Centre is the State’s cyber security force. It does not have the power to prosecute, he said, but it is a conduit for information.

The President of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr Ann Hogan said she is confident that the HSE is “on top of it” in relation to the issue of cyber attacks.

The HSE has “a lot of IT staff” who are constantly aware of threats, she told RTÉ’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

Dr Hogan, who works with the HSE, said that staff are experiencing a “brief disruption” this morning, but she said this was preferable to a longer disruption at a later stage.

Dr Hogan said that the IMO has sent out messages to its members advising them to ensure their software is updated and not to open email attachments from unknown sources.

She said that her office was disrupted this morning as most of their communication and work with patients is via email.

Dr Hogan added that while there were concerns about the security and confidentiality of patient data, a bigger concern was the possibility of patient data and files being lost.

She pointed out that many treatments such as implanted devices, wearable monitors and devices for the administration of medication rely on data and technology.