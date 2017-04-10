‘Cultural change’ required at Bus Éireann, says Dermot O’Leary

Talks on the ongoing Bus Éireann strike are set to resume at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) at about 10am on Monday.

General secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers’ Union (NBRU) Dermot O’Leary said negotiators were travelling from around the country in the hope of a deal and are committed to achieving a resolution of the dispute now in its 18th day.

The strike has caused travel disruption nationwide as no Bus Éireann services, except school routes, have operated since March 24th.

Speaking shortly before 8am Mr O’Leary said negotiators would begin arriving from about 9.30am as they were travelling from around the country.

The dispute centres around a proposed survival plan at the company, which involves significant cuts to workers pay and conditions. Talks continued over the weekend.

Commitment given

Earlier on Monday, Mr O’Leary said a “cultural change” was required at Bus Éireann. He told Newstalk Breakfast:“We gave a commitment to the WRC that we would endeavour to reach a solution.

“My members and the people who rely on the service require a solution.”

Mr O’Leary said he was by nature an optimistic person, but he was finding it difficult to be optimistic about reaching a solution.

“We will try to get a solution. It is going to be difficult to sell. If we reach a conclusion, we will have to get a proposal and show it to our members.”

Mr O’Leary said the talks had been very difficult for both parties, but that all had given a commitment to the WRC.

He said he was eager to get documents which he could then show to his members who would vote on the proposal. “Whatever we arrive at, it will be the best we can do in the circumstances.”