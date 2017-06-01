Coveney says leadership contest has brought ‘buzz’ back to Fine Gael

Fine Gael leadership candidate Simon Coveney has said the contest with Leo Varadkar to become party leader has helped re-invigorate the party.

Mr Coveney also insisted that he was still in with a chance of succeeding Enda Kenny as leader of the party.

Mr Coveney said the format of the contest with a series of four hustings meetings in Dublin, Carlow, Ballinasloe and Cork had generated huge interest both within and outside the party which could only be good for Fine Gael.

“I think we’ve had a really energising week in Fine Gael and I hope we’ve got people outside of Fine Gael looking on with interest - it’s been a debate about the future of Fine Gael as the largest party in the country and most importantly what Fine Gael means today in terms of the direction of Ireland.

“It’s about how we build a stronger society as well as a stronger economy and that’s something I am passionate about and I hope that’s come across in the debates and the hustings and the conversation that has happened in the context of Fine Gael looking to a new generation of leadership.”

Buzz

Mr Coveney said that he could not remember at time within the past decade or so where there was “such a buzz or an energy or discussions” within Fine Gael and that could only be good for the party and by extension for Irish politics.

Asked about comments by Ireland South MEP Sean Kelly that the leadership selection process could be made more democratic by reducing the vote of the parliamentary party from 65 per cent to 50 per cent, Mr Coveney was somewhat circumspect even though he conceded the process should be reviewed.

“I would certainly be willing to look at the overall process - I think it’s been a great process - it’s the first time we have had it for a leadership contest and it has really kicked off a conversation and debate within the party that we haven’t seen for a long time and that’s a good thing,” he said.

“But look - if there are flaws in the process, we should be open to examining that with a view to changing it but I wouldn’t like to be giving out about the process now at this stage half way through, people might accuse me of blaming the referee rather than getting on with the game

“The process is the process and we will work with it - I think I can win this contest under the rules as they stand and when it’s over, we will evaluate and if there are changes to be made, well then, I think we should be open to doing that.”