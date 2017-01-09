Coveney optimistic over Apollo House transfer deal

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Environment Simon Coveney expressed confidence that agreement will be reached later on Monday with the Home Sweet Home campaign to transfer 39 homeless people from Apollo House into more suitable emergency accommodation.

Mr Coveney said he had spent seven hours meeting the Home Sweet Home campaign last Friday and he was confident an announcement would be made on Monday confirming such a transfer by Wednesday.

The group has occupied Apollo House on Tara Street in Dublin since December 15th.

The joint receivers of the property had obtained a High Court order requiring the occupants to vacate the premises by midday on Wednesday, January 11th, but Mr Coveney was optimistic a deal would be reached by then.

“We are actually working well with the Home Sweet Home campaign now and we will be in a position to work with them to ensure that the homeless people who are in their care will transition into other suitable accommodation for both their short-term and long-term needs.

Core issue

“The core issue for me is about ensuring the people that are in their care are transitioned into professional services and moved from emergency accommodation over time into permanent accommodation, which of course is the road we want to travel with every homeless person.”

Mr Coveney said he was confident the transfer of the 39 residents from Apollo House into more suitable accommodation would take place before the Wednesday deadline set by the High Court.

He reiterated a commitment to end the practice of accommodating homeless families in hotels - which has grown dramatically in the past two years - by mid-2017. Money had been allocated to make progress in achieving that goal.

“I am more than aware that society does not accept the numbers of people who are homeless at the moment, whether they be individuals or families, is something that should continue - and we are going to change that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And that’s why I made it clear that from the middle of this year there will be no more families in hotel accommodation - hotels are not suitable for parents or for children, and I’ve set a date that there is no longer a reliance on hotels as emergency accommodation for those families.”

Mr Coveney was speaking at Carrigaline Court Hotel in Co Cork where he accepted a petition with almost 10,000 signatures which was organised by secondary school students calling for action to end homelessness in Ireland in 2017.

On the first day back after their Christmas holidays, students from Ard Scoil na Mara Secondary School in Tramore in Co Waterford and CBS Midleton and Edmund Rice College, Carrigaline, in Co Cork made it their new year’s resolution to keep homelessness in the public eye.

Fifth Year student from Ard Scoil na Mara, Lara Quinn (16), explained that they began the petition early last year to keep the issue centre-stage so that “the Government has pressure put on it to continue to do everything it can to make homelessness history”.

Collective concern

Fellow Ard Scoil na Mara student Mark Hartery (16) said the students wanted to register their collective concern over growing up in a country that cannot provide basic housing for so many people, particularly children, who last year numbers more than 2,400 without a home.

“One of the things we are trying to raise awareness about is the reality that homelessness is present in all communities throughout the country. It is something that is affecting families within our own communities, and in towns way beyond the larger cities,” he said.

Choirs from the three schools joined with High Hopes - choirs for homeless people from Cork, Waterford and Dublin - in putting on a short concert for Mr Coveney, who promised to return in a year’s time to report on the Government’s progress in tackling homelessness.