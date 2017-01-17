Council investigates illegal dumping at Kerry beauty spot

Kerry County Council is investigating repeated cases of illegal dumping at one of the State’s best-known beauty spots, overlooking the Lakes of Killarney.

The first of the incidents happened on January 6th and saw rubbish tipped over the side of the Mangerton viewing point. Seven large bags of refuse have so far been removed from the site.

However, more rubbish has since been dumped and attempts have been made to burn some of this waste.

The illegally dumped materials include heavy white electrical goods, as well as a pram and a hoover. Some of the waste was thrown deep into the furze bushes which front the hilltop.

Previously, a mile-long route to the foot of Mangerton, a popular climbing spot, had been plagued by fly-tippers. However, a media campaign and warning signs helped to put a stop to much of this.

The viewing point overlooking the lakes, which can be easily accessed by motorists, is one of the few areas in Killarney National Park which is suffering from heavy dumping at present, according to the National Parks and Wildlife Service.